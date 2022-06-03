Opinion: Our world is binary

Are you frustrated when you ask a yes or no question and get a bunch of words in return? A lot of questions are binary — only two possible answers. Ex.: “Do you live inside the city limits?”



Decades ago, as a computer programmer, I learned that the computer operates in zeroes and ones. A bit, or switch, is on or off — no neutral, no middle ground. That’s binary.

If your worldview holds to absolute truth, you know that the core concepts of our world are binary. A mathematical statement is true or false; a person speaks the truth or a lie; etc.

As to gender, God made them male and female — binary.

“He created them male and female, and he blessed them and called them ‘human’.” — Genesis 5:2. Is it fair that some schools allow biological males to compete in female sports?

God’s definition of marriage is binary.

“She will be called ‘woman,’ because she was taken from ‘man.’ This explains why a man leaves his father and mother and is joined to his wife, and the two are united into one.” — Genesis 2:23-24.

A nonbinary outlook brings about shades of meaning — shades of alleged truth, shades of definitions, shades of right and shades of wrong. Nothing’s clear-cut. Everything’s fuzzy, questionable, debatable and unprovable.

What are some of the unintended consequences of nonbinary thinking, as over against binary?

Confusion about truth, facts, long-standing, accepted science, people’s identity and laws of nature. Not possible to assess and apply accountability and justice. Law breakers’ race, gender, religion and/or social status affect charges, bail, indictments and verdicts. Meaningless competition in gender-specific sports. Confusion of children due to lack of a traditional, parental anchor. Short-changing the healthy, dual-gender attributes necessary for balanced upbringing of children.

Let’s stop the guesswork, turmoil and chaos and get back to facts, stability, order, unity and peace, by living in the reality of a binary world.

Gary B Hulsey

Dahlonega