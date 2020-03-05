Opinion: A farmer's thoughts on Mike Bloomberg's brief run for president

Mike Bloomberg got out of the Democratic race for president Wednesday. I knew it was just a matter of time, but I did learn a lot from him while he was running.

You see, I am just a farmer without a lot of gray matter and didn’t realize how easy this job is. Dig a hole, put a seed in it, water and up comes the corn. Simple enough, but Mike left me with a few questions.

What if you don’t have water or what if you have too much water? How about bugs, storms, freezes and low market prices?

Mike also mentioned that 98% of people used to be farmers and now only 2% are farmers; he said that must mean that the job is pretty simple.

However, it seems to me that if the farmers now are 2% and producing what 98% were producing years ago, that they are working smarter and harder than they ever have before.

The only thing I am sure of in America is that 100% of us all eat, and we should be thankful for the 2% that provide it.

He was not looking for a farmer’s advice on his campaign, but if he had asked me, I would have told him to save his half billion dollars because otherwise I predict a crop failure of a campaign.

Jarl Echols

Alto