'It could have been worse' - Hall's roads in 'good shape,' power back on after winter storm

At least that’s what 70-year-old Carl Wagster did as he braved Winter Storm Izzy in his home on Holly Drive in Gainesville.



“I will not eat Ritz crackers with peanut butter any time in the very, very near future,” Wagster said. “I told my wife, ‘Don’t you ever buy them again.’”

The winter tempest uprooted nine Leyland cypress trees, each one about 70 feet tall, and sent them crashing into his roof. Three others were felled across his driveway.

Wagster said his power went out Saturday evening and wasn’t restored until around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Many of his neighbors also suffered power outages, he said, with in-home temperatures falling into the low 50s.

He estimates the repairs will cost at least $7,000.

“I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy,” Wagster said. “It was a challenge, but it could’ve been worse. It could have been worse. That’s what I told my neighbor. I said, ‘At the end of the day we’re all OK, everything can be fixed and we can just move forward.”