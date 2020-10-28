How Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility has prepared for heavy rains after sewage spill

After Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility was inundated with water during the heavy rains of Oct. 10 and 11, leading to a 2-million-gallon sewage spill, all the pumps at the facility have been repaired or replaced ahead of heavy rains expected late Oct. 28 and early Oct. 29.



Each pump at the facility is able to pump 6 million gallons a day, and with eight pumps, the facility could handle 48 million gallons a day. But Plant Manager Scott Baum said the facility usually averages 9 to 9.5 million gallons a day, far below capacity.

The heavy rains of Oct. 10 and 11 still overwhelmed the equipment though. While Gainesville Water Resources does not know how much water entered the facility at that time, it was more than 48 million gallons. Baum said that weekend was a “100-year rain event.”