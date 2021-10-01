What the response has been to stop signs on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall

Traffic backups aren’t the only reaction to a set of new stop signs that are in place at a South Hall intersection until a planned roundabout is built.
“We have received some calls from residents with questions and/or complaints,” said Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities, in an email Friday, Oct. 1.
Also, soon after the signs were up at Hog Mountain and Cash roads, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office started directing traffic at the intersection during school commute times only, spokesman Derreck Booth said Friday.
Flowery Branch High School is off Hog Mountain Road between Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and Cash Road.
“I’m not sure if it was the result of calls about congestion, at the request of officials or both,” Booth said. “Our Patrol Division will be conferring with officials to talk about a plan moving forward, so I’m unable to really answer as to whether we’ll be directing traffic until the roundabout is finished.”
Yamala said “staff will continue to evaluate the stop (signs), looking at various solutions to keep traffic flowing during peak traffic hours, while also maintaining the appropriate level of safety at that intersection.”
He added: “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this process and as various construction projects continue in that area.”
Stop signs are on Hog Mountain Road for traffic coming from Ga. 13 and Spout Springs Road, and a stop sign is on Cash Road at the intersection.
A fourth stop sign is at a 334-unit apartment complex that’s being built, but that leg of the intersection isn’t seeing any residential traffic. So for now, the intersection is basically operating as a three-way stop until the apartments are finished.
The apartments are slated to open in January, 2022.
Work on the roundabout is expected to begin in December and take 10-12 months to complete, Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said.
The roundabout has drawn huge public interest, with a low-key open house that featured map displays on Aug. 24 turning into a full-scale public hearing with residents peppering county officials with questions.
The stop signs were “implemented after receiving comments from citizens over a significant period of time and during a recent public hearing on traffic issues in that area,” Yamala said in the Friday email.
Like other roundabouts that have been built around the county, the Cash Road/Hog Mountain one will allow people to turn right into a circle and then exit onto a roadway leading them to where they need to go. Two exits on the circle will be on Hog Mountain Road, one will be on Cash Road and one will lead into the apartment complex.
Concerns at the Aug. 24 meeting ranged from how a roundabout functions to how a mass of vehicles — from school buses to passenger cars — would navigate the roundabout all at once. There was some support for the project, with one resident saying, “I think the worst thing would be to do absolutely nothing.”
Traffic can be especially difficult for Cash Road motorists turning during rush hour or school times onto Hog Mountain Road.
At the meeting, resident Kim Stinson talked about how he and his wife would team up to make safe turns from Cash Road onto Hog Mountain, with Stinson watching traffic from his left and his wife watching traffic from his right.
“She’s like, ‘It’s clear,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I have a train (of cars) coming,’” he said.