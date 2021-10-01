What the response has been to stop signs on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall

Traffic backups aren’t the only reaction to a set of new stop signs that are in place at a South Hall intersection until a planned roundabout is built.

“We have received some calls from residents with questions and/or complaints,” said Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities, in an email Friday, Oct. 1.

Also, soon after the signs were up at Hog Mountain and Cash roads, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office started directing traffic at the intersection during school commute times only, spokesman Derreck Booth said Friday.

Flowery Branch High School is off Hog Mountain Road between Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and Cash Road.

“I’m not sure if it was the result of calls about congestion, at the request of officials or both,” Booth said. “Our Patrol Division will be conferring with officials to talk about a plan moving forward, so I’m unable to really answer as to whether we’ll be directing traffic until the roundabout is finished.”

Yamala said “staff will continue to evaluate the stop (signs), looking at various solutions to keep traffic flowing during peak traffic hours, while also maintaining the appropriate level of safety at that intersection.”

He added: “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this process and as various construction projects continue in that area.”

Stop signs are on Hog Mountain Road for traffic coming from Ga. 13 and Spout Springs Road, and a stop sign is on Cash Road at the intersection.







