Big resurfacing project coming this year to major Hall County road

A major southeast Hall County traffic artery is about to get a big makeover by Halloween.
Candler Road/Ga. 60 is set for resurfacing between Professional Parkway near Interstate 985 and Poplar Springs Road/Ga. 332 — a 7-mile stretch.
The work will include “shoulder rehabilitation,” according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Earlier this week, GDOT announced it had awarded a $3.5 million contract for the project, with a completion date of Oct. 31.
Candler Road is a largely industrial two-lane road. Myers Elementary School is off Ga. 60 just south of Ga. 332.