Big resurfacing project coming this year to major Hall County road
Motorists drive along Candler Highway Friday, Jen. 13, 2023. The road is set to be repaved between Professional Parkway and Poplar Springs Road, a nearly 7-mile project. - photo by Scott Rogers

A major southeast Hall County traffic artery is about to get a big makeover by Halloween.

Candler Road/Ga. 60 is set for resurfacing between Professional Parkway near Interstate 985 and Poplar Springs Road/Ga. 332 — a 7-mile stretch.

The work will include “shoulder rehabilitation,” according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Earlier this week, GDOT announced it had awarded a $3.5 million contract for the project, with a completion date of Oct. 31.

Candler Road is a largely industrial two-lane road. Myers Elementary School is off Ga. 60 just south of Ga. 332.