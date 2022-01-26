The Times marks 75 years of covering northeast Georgia, informing community

But if the main aim has remained unaltered, the methods for delivering the news have changed considerably in recent years.



Newspapers nationwide have struggled to stay afloat as media giants like Facebook and Google siphon advertising revenues, and this trend has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. This has compelled a shift to generating revenue primarily through subscribers.

“I think there's still a huge demand for news and knowing what's going on in the community, especially with the way Hall County's growing right now,” said Editor in Chief Shannon Casas. “Some people have no idea the news industry is struggling the way it is, and other people think it's dying, and it's not either of those things. It's just in this huge transformative process and has been for a few years, and it requires us to be innovative.”