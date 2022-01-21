Editorial: The Times has tried to enrich the community for 75 years

On Jan. 26, 1947, the first issue of what was then called The Gainesville Daily Times came off the press.



Today, 75 years later, the legacy started by Charles and Lessie Smithgall continues in a world that needs watchdogs and facts maybe now more than ever.

When the growing Times newspaper staff relocated to Green Street in 1970, a plaque was installed that still adorns the exterior stone walls: “Guided by the constitutional principle of the public’s right to know, we dedicate this building to the continued enlightenment and freedom of the people of North Georgia.”

Generations of reporters have worked to make those words true.

In fact, not long after the paper started, the editor at the time learned city commissioners were meeting in secret. The paper was instrumental in bringing that to an end.

The newspaper was in the thick of things as plans were laid for Lake Lanier. The paper supported its formation and also worked to inform people of its ramifications, including the federal government taking property to establish the lake. Decades later it was in the center of the world as 1996 Summer Olympics rowing and paddling events took place at the lake.

The Times has also championed causes throughout the years, including pushing for planning and zoning regulations when there were none, supporting the Community Chest, now United Way, and highlighting the need for a hospital before Hall County Hospital — now Northeast Georgia Medical Center — was developed.

The paper also supported the development of tourist opportunities in the mountains, including Unicoi State Park, and campaigned heavily for Interstate 85 to come near Gainesville and later for a four-lane connection to that interstate, which became Interstate 985.

And while it served readers with the news they needed, The Times also provided advertising and marketing opportunities for local businesses that were not otherwise available, helping to author success stories through generations.