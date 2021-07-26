Hunt Tower retains art-deco flair, nods to Dixie-Hunt hotel history

The Hunt Tower’s stark art-deco style stands out from the rest of downtown Gainesville, and despite its 1930s look, the lot it sits on is one of the oldest in the city.



James Law bought Lot No. 1 for $150 in 1831 and later sold it to Adolfus Dauvergne who built the first building on the land, a grocery store and family residence. That building was consumed by a large fire in Gainesville in 1851, and the Arlington Hotel was built on the lot in 1882. The hotel was renamed as the Dixie-Hunt Hotel in the 1920s after Jim and Aurora Hunt acquired the building, and it became part of the Dixie chain of hotels. Upon her death, Aurora Hunt deeded the property, then worth about a quarter of a million dollars, to Brenau University, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Both the Hunts were significant philanthropists in the area. When Jim Hunt died in 1925, the Gainesville Eagle wrote, “he was the very soul of honor, and his word was as gold without alloy.”