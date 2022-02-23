A Gainesville author, a 1972 triple murder in NC and a mystery finally solved

The Durham case

The case traces back to Feb. 3, 1972. Around 10:30 p.m., three family members were killed in their home in Boone, N.C., in the middle of a howling blizzard.

Bryce Durham, 51, his wife Virginia, 44, and their 18-year old son, Bobby, were found dead in their partially flooded home, their heads dangling into an overflowing bathtub with the faucet still running, according to local reports. Rope burns ringed their necks. The wife had been strangled, and the men drowned.

The Durham case, as it came to be known, ran cold for half a century. Hundreds of interviews were conducted, and a clairvoyant was even brought in from Florida. But Feb. 8, investigators in North Carolina announced they had identified four Dixie Mafia hitmen responsible for the killings.

The FBI has described the Dixie Mafia as a “loose confederation of thugs and crooks who conducted their criminal activity in the southeastern United States,” and the network is believed to be responsible for dozens of violent crimes across the Southeast during the 1960s and 1970s.

“We are confident that we now know who committed these crimes,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman in a press release.

He named Billy Wayne Davis, Bobby Gene Gaddis, Charles Davis Reed and Billy Sunday Birt — the same men who he said were involved in a double murder in Wrens, Georgia, in 1973, the details of which are similar to the Boone killings.

The breakthrough came after investigators spoke with 81-year-old Billy Wayne Davis, who confessed to being the getaway driver in the hired “hit” and implicated his Dixie associates in the slayings. He is the only surviving culprit and is serving a life sentence at the Augusta State Medical Prison for another murder in 1971, according to corrections department records.

“It remains unclear who solicited the crime against the Durham family,” Hagaman’s office said.

But what led investigators to Davis after all this time?

A break in the case

For the past four years, Hudgins has been writing a book about one of the hitmen, Billy Sunday Birt, working closely with Birt’s widow and one of his sons. The book is to be titled, “Grace and Disgrace: Living with Faith and a Dixie Mafia Hitman,” and is scheduled for publication in the coming months.

In the course of writing the book, it was Birt’s son, Shane, who provided the clue that took the case off ice and led investigators to Davis.

Birt, who lives in Statham, visited his father often in prison before his father hanged himself in 2017. During one of these visits as a teenager, his father “admitted to killing three people in the North Carolina mountains during a heavy snowstorm,” according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

When his father would mention the name “Durham,” Birt had assumed for years that he was referring to the city in North Carolina.

But in May 2019, while watching the movie “Bull Durham” with his wife, it dawned upon him that perhaps his father was talking not about the city.

“He realized that his dad was talking about the last name of these people,” Hudgins said.

Birt said in an interview that during his prison visits, his father would tell him stories of his murders in “bits and pieces.”

“Charles Manson ain’t got nothing on Billy Birt,” he said.

Hudgins and Birt had been in touch with Bob Ingram, then a sheriff’s deputy in White County who served as an investigator in the Wrens case and was providing related source material for the book, Hudgins said.

So when Birt had that fortuitous revelation about his father’s confession, he called Hudgins, picked him up in Gainesville and drove to White County to meet with Ingram. None of them, however, immediately drew a connection to the Durham murders in North Carolina, Hudgins said.

It was a Google search by Hudgins that revealed the gravity of Birt’s confession to his son.

“We went up there to see Bob Ingram with those few facts, and when we came home, I Googled something like, ‘triple murder in North Carolina mountains,’ and this story came up from the Winston Salem Journal,” Hudgins said. “I thought, ‘My gosh, that’s exactly what Shane is talking about.’”

“So I sent that to Bob Ingram and he said, ‘Yup, that’s got to be it,” he said. “That’s when the investigation started.”

Closing the case

Soon after, Ingram rang up the folks in Watauga and told them he had a lead.

“In May 2019, we received a phone call from the White County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia about information that we recognized could be very important to the Durham case,” Hagaman said.

They traveled to Augusta and interviewed Billy Wayne Davis in prison on three separate occasions from September 2019 to August 2021.

“It was these interviews that ultimately helped us determine who was responsible through the corroboration of evidence,” Hagaman said. “Interviews with two sources corroborated evidence from the Durham Case crime scene.”

Hagaman and Ingram could not be reached to discuss the case or the corroborating evidence.

Hagaman said in a press conference Feb. 11 that he considers the case closed, though they still don’t know why the Durhams were targeted.

“If it hadn't been for Shane Birt remembering what his dad said decades ago,” Hudgins said, “this case probably wouldn't ever be solved.”

Ginny Durham, whose parents and brother were killed, thanked the investigators for staying on the case after all these years.

“I know that they sacrificed many days and weekends in order to work on solving this case since 1972," she said in a statement. “I would especially like to thank Len Hagaman, sheriff of Watauga County, who has been involved from the beginning and was dedicated to a closure for myself and my family.”