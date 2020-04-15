State confirms Hall County’s first COVID-19 deaths

Hall County’s first official COVID-19 deaths were documented April 15 by the state Department of Public Health, which listed five dead as of 7 p.m.



The Times reported earlier this month that a local assisted living facility was notified a resident had died with COVID-19 on April 3.

Data provided by DPH is delayed as the agency works to verify information it reports on cases and deaths. Cases are listed by county of residence, and the location may be listed as unknown before state epidemiologists verify it.

At Northeast Georgia Health System’s facilities, data is input in real time into Epic, the system’s electronic health record system, spokesman Sean Couch said. It is then entered daily into DPH’s system by NGHS employees.

DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam noted “there is a lag time in death reporting, and we do get death reports in a couple of different ways,” but she said she didn’t believe there were any problems on their end with the data.

The hospital has declined to provide the number of deaths in its facilities, referring to the official tally from DPH. The hospital serves Hall County and the surrounding region.

A total of 402 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hall County in the state data provided at 7 p.m. April 15. The per capita rate was 194.1 per 100,000 residents, which is the highest in the Northeast Georgia area.

The coronavirus's toll in Georgia grew to more than 15,260 confirmed infections and 576 deaths. Nearly 20% of those testing positive for the virus have been hospitalized.

Interpreting data has been difficult as testing throughout the state has been limited and data delayed.