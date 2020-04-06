Gainesville assisted living facility reports COVID-19 death

A Gainesville assisted living facility has confirmed that a resident has died after contracting COVID-19.



“On April 3, Morningside of Gainesville was informed by Northeast Georgia Medical Center that a resident passed away following a positive COVID-19 test result,” according to a statement from a community spokesperson for Morningside. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this difficult time.”

Morningside of Gainesville is located on Limestone Parkway.

“We have informed our residents, their family members, and team members of this tragic development,” according to the statement. “While we remain committed to helping members of our community heal from this tragic loss, we continue to take the threat posed by COVID-19 extremely seriously and our team has the skills and experience to respond to this challenging situation.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported no COVID-19 deaths in Hall County as of Monday evening. The department’s daily status reports can be delayed, depending on when the information is reported in the electronic surveillance system, according to Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam.

