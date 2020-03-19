Northeast Georgia Health System speaks on coronavirus threat: Social distance key and call doctor if you have symptoms

Northeast Georgia Health System leaders hammered on the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the importance for the community to act as they addressed the public in a press conference March 19 outside the Gainesville hospital.

“It’s imperative for the community to understand what we’re actually dealing with … Is this going to really be as bad as people say? I just want to be very clear that, yes, it is very serious,” Dr. Shravan Kethireddy, Northeast Georgia Medical Center director of critical care said. “This is not just the health system responsibility that we take care of people that come in, because we will do that and we will do a great job at that. But it’s also a community responsibility to realize that this is biology. This is not something that we negotiate with.”

Cutting transmission of COVID-19 is key, he said, including adhering to CDC guidelines of quarantining, staying at home and washing hands. He said the number of cases will continue to rise. As of noon March 19 there were five cases confirmed in Hall. Leaders also said testing has been limited and they must prioritize who can receive a test.

“Just so you know that I’m not making it up, there is an example out there and that is Italy. … Their exponential growth was unprecedented, and even though they prepared, it quickly overwhelmed the health care system,” he said. “… And it is with that concern that we’ve acted with the level of urgency and need that you see here.”

The death toll from the virus in Italy has topped 3,400 people. The death toll in Georgia March 19 is 10.

The health system has erected mobile units at the Gainesville and Braselton hospitals, adding capacity of 13 spaces at each hospital.

That’s in addition to 84 beds and 15 hallway spaces at the Gainesville hospital and 21 beds and 10 to 12 hallway spaces at Braselton, according to Angela Gary, executive director of trauma and emergency services.

Mohak Dave, chief of emergency medicine at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, said the health system must adapt to changing conditions, which means how they use the space may change. For now, the plan is to use it for those presenting with respiratory conditions in order to prevent exposure of other patients and staff.

The units should go live Friday.

This article will be updated.