Gainesville hospital erects mobile unit to help in response to coronavirus pandemic

A mobile unit is being set up at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.



The space will be used to assist in the response to COVID-19 in our community, according to Northeast Georgia Health System director of public relations Sean Couch.

There is not yet a timeline for when it will be in operation or information about exactly how it will be used.

National recommendations advise older residents to stay at home and all people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and activities such as going to bars and restaurants.

Tests in the state are still limited, meaning that health professionals are prioritizing who is tested. Those with emergencies should not hesitate to seek medical care at any of the health system’s facilities, Couch said.

This article will be updated.