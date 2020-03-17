BREAKING
Latest updates on novel coronavirus in Hall County and North Georgia
Georgia reports 121 cases of COVID-19 as of noon March 16, including one from Hall
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville hospital erects mobile unit to help in response to coronavirus pandemic
03182020 MOBILE 1.jpg
A mobile unit is being set up at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in front of the emergency room entrance. The space will be used to assist in the response to COVID-19 in the community, according to Northeast Georgia Health System director of public relations Sean Couch. - photo by Scott Rogers
Shannon Casas
The Times
Updated: March 17, 2020, 4 p.m.

A mobile unit is being set up at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The space will be used to assist in the response to COVID-19 in our community, according to Northeast Georgia Health System director of public relations Sean Couch.

There is not yet a timeline for when it will be in operation or information about exactly how it will be used.

National recommendations advise older residents to stay at home and all people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and activities such as going to bars and restaurants.

Tests in the state are still limited, meaning that health professionals are prioritizing who is tested. Those with emergencies should not hesitate to seek medical care at any of the health system’s facilities, Couch said.

This article will be updated.

03182020 MOBILE 3.jpg
A mobile unit is being set up at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in front of the emergency room entrance. The space will be used to assist in the response to COVID-19 in the community, according to Northeast Georgia Health System director of public relations Sean Couch. - photo by Scott Rogers
03182020 MOBILE 2.jpg
A mobile unit is being set up at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in front of the emergency room entrance. The space will be used to assist in the response to COVID-19 in the community, according to Northeast Georgia Health System director of public relations Sean Couch. - photo by Scott Rogers
Regional events