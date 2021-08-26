‘I am asking you today to dig deep’ health system CEO tells staff in plea for more frontline help amid COVID surge

The Northeast Georgia Health System is asking for all hands on deck to get through the weekend as COVID-19 cases surge at a faster rate than the previous January peak and clinical leaders report patients getting sicker faster.

As part of its Disaster Response Plan that has been in effect since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the health system’s CEO Carol Burrell sent out an email to nonclinical and clinical staff late Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 25, asking employees to shift schedules and add hours to help frontline workers get through the weekend. The health system needs about 170 additional people per day this weekend to provide the most effective care, Burrell wrote in the email, which was obtained by The Times.

“As soon as we solve for that need, we’ll start planning for next week and beyond,” Burrell wrote.