With NGHS beds full of COVID cases, patients being treated in waiting ambulances

As COVID-19 continues to surge, the Northeast Georgia Health System is near capacity and some patients have had to wait in ambulances for treatment.



Since the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations started in late July, NGHS has had to treat some patients while they were still in their ambulances waiting for a bed, said Beth Downs, a spokeswoman for NGHS. At one point Wednesday, Aug. 18, there were nine ambulances in the bay waiting to deliver patients, Downs said.