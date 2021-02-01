DPH: 19 cases of COVID variant identified in Georgia so far; could become dominant in US next month

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has identified 19 cases of the new COVID-19 variant, B. 1. 1. 7., which the agency said is expected to be the dominant strain by sometime next month.

In the Monday news release, health officials explained that this is the same variant found in the U.K., U.S. and several other countries. The first identified case in Georgia was reported by the DPH earlier this year.