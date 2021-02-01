DPH: 19 cases of COVID variant identified in Georgia so far; could become dominant in US next month

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has identified 19 cases of the new COVID-19 variant, B. 1. 1. 7., which the agency said is expected to be the dominant strain by sometime next month.
In the Monday news release, health officials explained that this is the same variant found in the U.K., U.S. and several other countries. The first identified case in Georgia was reported by the DPH earlier this year.
Officials noted that the B. 1. 1. 7 cases in Georgia involve eight males and 11 females, ranging from 15 to 61 years old. They all live in metro Atlanta, including Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding counties.
“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey stated in the release. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”
DPH shared that the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and several commercial labs are working to confirm the variant’s presence in “hundreds of specimens collected at Georgia testing locations statewide.” However, this is only a small percentage of the COVID-19 tests performed in the state.
“Knowing the location of a few individual cases does not provide a clear picture of where this variant is in the state,” the release added. “Just because it has not been identified in a particular city or county does not mean it is not there — individuals could be infected anywhere in the state, or in some cases out of state.”
The DPH stated that information about the variant continues to evolve quickly, and preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that it is more contagious than what people have seen with COVID-19 and “may increase the risk of death in those who become infected.”
Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical companies have reported that their COVID-19 vaccines work successfully against B. 1. 1. 7.
Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease medicine, spoke to The Times in late January about the nature of the variant and explained that doctors treat it the same way they do with the original COVID-19. The medical director said she has not seen reports about different symptoms among those with B. 1.1. 7.
She encourages people to follow basic COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask in public, avoiding large gatherings and consistent hand washing.
“And, get the vaccine as soon as they're in the eligible phase,” Mannepalli said Jan. 21. “Because of the information we have that we know, from that we can say these precautions help us prevent transmission and illness from these new variants.”
The Northeast Georgia Health System has witnessed a trend downward in COVID-19 patients in recent days. As of Feb. 1, the system has 237 patients being treated for the virus, 61 fewer than a week ago.For more information about COVID-19, visit nghs.com/covid-19/latest-covid-19-data, dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.