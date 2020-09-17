COVID-19 numbers declining some locally. But here's why flu season concerns local health leaders

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the decline locally, but health care providers are preparing for an influx in patients as flu season approaches.

Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 84 COVID-19 patients at its facilities on Thursday, Sept. 17. That number marks a slight decrease from two weeks before, when the system was treating 102 patients on Sept. 3. Two weeks before that, on Aug. 20, NGHS had 114 COVID-19 patients.

Hall has seen a total of 8,587 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as of Thursday, Sept. 17. There have been 619 cases appearing in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. For the two-week period before that, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3, Hall saw an additional 1,083 cases, according to the department.

NGHS has seen increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations following holidays such as Memorial Day and Fourth of July, but Dr. John Delzell said that 10 days after Labor Day, the system had not yet felt the impact of the holiday weekend.