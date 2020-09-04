Physicians urge steps against flu to avoid worsening load on health system

As flu season approaches, local physicians are encouraging patients to get vaccinated to prevent hospitalizations and severe cases of flu interacting with COVID-19.



Influenza and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses, so many of the precautions used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, can prevent the spread of both illnesses, experts say.

“Flu is predominantly spread through droplets and is a respiratory illness like COVID,” said Dr. Monica Newton, a family medicine physician with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “We have seen a slight decrease in other respiratory illnesses, such as strep, by following the precautions we’ve done with COVID.”

But while taking those steps can prevent the spread of flu, people six months and older should still get their flu shots every year, Newton said.