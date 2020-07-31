Area hospitals 'essentially full'; Chief doctor says ‘Past time for our communities to get serious’ about stopping spread

Setting recent records for the number of COVID-19 patients, Northeast Georgia Health System’s Gainesville and Braselton hospitals “have been essentially full for the last two weeks,” the Gainesville hospital’s chief of medical staff said Thursday, July 30.



“Our employees and physicians continue to bring their best every day to care for community, but our resources have been stretched to their limits,” Dr. Clifton Hastings said.

According to data from the health system, the Gainesville hospital has a capacity of 571 beds, including 112 ICU beds. The total number of occupied beds Thursday night was 561, including 107 in ICU. The hospital had 109 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning.

And the Braselton hospital has a capacity of 165 beds, including 24 ICU beds. The total number of occupied beds Thursday night was 146, including 23 in ICU. The hospital had 46 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning.

“We’ve expanded total capacity at each NGMC hospital to meet the needs of the community,” said Dr. John Delzell, NGHS incident commander. “We’re better prepared now that at any other time during the pandemic, thanks to quick work by our employees and physicians to create new units, convert negative pressure rooms and flex staffing levels.”

“We’ve really seen the 90 to 100% full levels consistently at the Gainesville and Braselton hospitals during the past two weeks,” said Sean Couch, NGHS spokesman, adding that the “numbers change constantly.”

The hospitals have been able to transfer some less sick patients to the health system’s hospitals in Barrow and Lumpkin counties “to free up beds and resources,” Hastings said.