A 'bridge to somewhere'? City celebrates start of work on land at end of pedestrian bridge

“One of the most voiced needs was increased downtown housing: This would keep young professionals and Empty Nesters in the area around the clock,” according to the plan, which included focus groups and interviews. “Having residential areas Downtown might also encourage shops to stay open later and operate on weekends.”



According to the plan, “people are the key to a vibrant downtown.”

The pedestrian bridge is now closed for construction, but city officials and developers crossed it one more time Tuesday morning before it becomes the “bridge to somewhere.” It earned the nickname “bridge to nowhere” after years of leading to an empty lot.

“I’d just like to take a moment to tell the naysayers, ‘I told you so,’” Mayor Danny Dunagan said at the ceremony. “The bridge to nowhere will soon be a bridge to somewhere, and what a somewhere it will be.”

Developers Lee Caswell and Wendell Starke had previously tried to sell the property to the city for $15 million before approaching leaders with the city and Northeast Georgia Health System about a “reduced” price of $10 million in 2018, city manager Bryan Lackey told The Times in a meeting at city offices on Tuesday. The Hall County Tax Assessor’s Office has it valued at about $2 million, according to tax records.