56 townhomes proposed near downtown Oakwood

A proposed 56-townhome development near downtown Oakwood was recommended for approval Monday, Nov. 15, by the Oakwood Planning Commission.
The development would be on 12 acres at 3928 Oakwood Road, off Flat Creek Road, which leads into downtown. It also would lie between Flat Creek and McEver roads.
A map of the development shows no amenities. Other details, including whether the homes would be rented or sold and their price ranges, weren’t immediately available. Kedrick Scott, representing the applicant, Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates, couldn’t be reached for comment.
An application attached with the project says the development “will supply much-needed housing for the area’s growing workforce.”
“The market area contains numerous projects in various stages of development,” the application states. “Based on commercial and residential growth in the vicinity, the immediate area is ripe for development.”
Rochester is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural to planned residential development.
The proposal now goes before the Oakwood City Council for a final vote.