You might be surprised at what you can and can't recycle

A slew of common misconceptions surround the rules of recycling.

But beyond paper and aluminum cans almost always being safe to toss into a blue bin, there’s no real universal standard to follow. Instead, the conventions of proper recycling vary depending on where a person lives.

In Hall, what’s accepted by the local recycling plant is determined by the Hall County Recycling Center.

“Household waste is what we’re after,” said Assistant Solid Waste Superintendent Bobby Purdum. “That’s your bottles, cans, glass jars, fiber – anything that’s made from trees, like your cereal boxes and mail inserts. They can be brought to any of the 12 compactor sites or the Hall County Recycle Center.”

Contrary to popular presumption, items like pizza boxes that often appear contaminated with grease can still be recycled. After being processed at the recycling center, located off Chestnut Street in Gainesville, recyclable material is then transported to one of several vendors – companies which cleanse and resell that household waste.

As long as substances (like food) are discarded from containers, residual rubbish left on items is acceptable.

Purdum said it’s the composition of solid waste, as opposed to its degree of contamination, that matters to vendors like Conyers-based packaging company Pratt Industries. Pratt Industries receives much of the recycled material from Hall’s recycling plant.