Why trash, recycling collection may be delayed in Gainesville

If you live in Gainesville, the garbage truck may be late in picking up your trash or recycling.
The city issued a public notice Tuesday saying, “Due to unforeseen challenges, City of Gainesville garbage/recycling customers may experience a temporary slowdown in service.”
“The Gainesville Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize recycling pickup,” the city said on its website and social media. “The City thanks its customers for their patience and understanding as crews work to service all households as quickly as possible.”
The reason, said city spokeswoman Christina Santee, is that the department has three vacancies, two staff on light duty and two others out.
Also, the Labor Day weekend likely means that there is more trash, she added.
She expects things to return to normal by next week.
“I want to stress we're not 100% certain that customers will experience a slowdown in collection service,” she said. “But we just wanted to give them the heads up that it is a possibility.”