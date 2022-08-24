Why Hall’s tax commissioner has asked for more security at the government center building

Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden has requested stronger security at the Hall County Government Center after an agitated man acted suspiciously and asked a clerk if the glass partition was bulletproof, according to a letter Eden sent to the county administrator.
In a June 6 letter to County Administrator Jock Connell, Eden wrote that she was “deeply concerned about the safety and security of employees and the public in the Hall County Government Center,” especially those on the first floor at the main entrance, where tax collections and billings are handled.
“Every day we encounter people who are facing economic hardship of some nature,” she wrote. “This stress could translate into violent behavior.”
Eden could not be reached for comment.
In her letter, Eden relayed an encounter between a clerk and an agitated man that “heightened my concern for everyone’s safety,” she wrote.
“Recently, one of our tax tag clerks relayed to us the following event,” she wrote. “She was assisting a taxpayer when he began to examine and touch the glass on the window. Upon examining the glass, he seemed agitated and was looking into the lobby/front entrance. He asked our clerk if the glass was bulletproof.”
Eden spotlighted the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers and noted that there have been hundreds of mass shootings in the United States this year.
“Unfortunately, every community in America, including Gainesville/Hall County must realistically face this imminent threat,” she wrote. “It is imperative that we prepare for the risk of gun violence. A visible and armed officer at the front entrance checking bags would be a great deterrent. Every day, we see people walk in with backpacks and oversized bags and clothing that can easily carry many weapons.”
Casey Ramsey, director of the Hall County Emergency Management Agency, said he is working with local law enforcement in assessing security at the building and expects to make recommendations to Connell within the next couple of months.
“What we've done over the past few weeks, we've been able to go through and look at the entire building, see areas that we know we'd like to increase security just a little bit better,” he said. “Not necessarily an armed guard, but maybe do we need to put a camera somewhere? Do we need to have an area that we need to secure by lock that may not already be secured by lock? Just kind of really assessing how people can travel through the building.”
“The other big component is being able to train our employees that are in the building of what to do during any type of emergency,” he said.
It is unclear whether it would be lawful to search people who come into the building. Ramsey was unsure, and so was Hall County Sheriff’s spokeswoman B.J. Williams, who recommended contacting the Hall County Marshal's Office. The office did not respond late Tuesday afternoon.
“The bigger question is, is that what we really want to do at the government facility?” he said. “Or are there other areas that we can accomplish similar tasks, maybe by increasing our cameras or increasing security presence? Or do we need to go down the path of X-ray machines and baggage checks and that kind of stuff?”
The building does have a security guard, Ramey said, who may guard the front office on occasion.
He emphasized that they have had no security incidents in the building thus far. Any added measures would be proactive rather than reactive, he said.