Why Hall’s tax commissioner has asked for more security at the government center building

Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden has requested stronger security at the Hall County Government Center after an agitated man acted suspiciously and asked a clerk if the glass partition was bulletproof, according to a letter Eden sent to the county administrator.

In a June 6 letter to County Administrator Jock Connell, Eden wrote that she was “deeply concerned about the safety and security of employees and the public in the Hall County Government Center,” especially those on the first floor at the main entrance, where tax collections and billings are handled.

“Every day we encounter people who are facing economic hardship of some nature,” she wrote. “This stress could translate into violent behavior.”

Eden could not be reached for comment.

In her letter, Eden relayed an encounter between a clerk and an agitated man that “heightened my concern for everyone’s safety,” she wrote.

“Recently, one of our tax tag clerks relayed to us the following event,” she wrote. “She was assisting a taxpayer when he began to examine and touch the glass on the window. Upon examining the glass, he seemed agitated and was looking into the lobby/front entrance. He asked our clerk if the glass was bulletproof.”