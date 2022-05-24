What Hall cities may see a sales tax revenue increase

After robust population growth, Gainesville is set to get a greater share of Hall County sales tax money over the next 10 years.

Once a decade, most Georgia counties renegotiate how local option sales tax money will get distributed. The one-penny sales tax, also called LOST, must be agreed upon by the county and cities making up 50% or more of the municipal population.

Gainesville has more than 63% of the population of Hall County cities, so if it agrees to the proposal, that proposal will pass.

LOST is similar to other local option sales taxes such as SPLOST, which is used for specific capital projects voted on by residents in a referendum. LOST money is used for general government operations.