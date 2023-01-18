Here are 5 updates on sewer projects around Hall County

Sewer projects are ramping up around Hall County, as the infrastructure is fueling growth and keeping the economy humming, officials said.

“There is almost 100% correlation between where existing industries are and sewer,” said Tim Evans, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of economic development, speaking at a chamber meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Here are a few takeaways from the event:

Friendship Road sewer line in the works

About five miles of lines, including two miles uphill and a new lift station, will be built between Hog Mountain Road at Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and the Spout Springs Water Reclamation Facility at 6827 Spout Springs Road.

The $14 million Friendship Road Sewer Extension project is scheduled for completion in summer 2024, with funding coming from local sources and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

When done, the line could carry up to 500,000 gallons per day of sewer, with treatment taking place at the Spout Springs plant.

“It is expected that as projects move forward, various residential developers and commercial tracts will begin to make applications for sewer availability,” Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and utilities, said in an earlier interview about the project.

“The sewer line is expected to eventually generate approximately 2,000 new sewer users over the next 20 years.”