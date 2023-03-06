Glamping proposed off Lake Lanier at this Hall County park

Cumming-based Timberline Glamping Company is seeking to lease public property on Lake Lanier to develop a glamping site.

Glamping is the ever-growing trend of glamor camping, with luxury amenities offered to visitors as opposed to traditional outdoor camping in the elements.

Timberline, which has six glamping sites in Georgia and one in Florida, charges visitors between $109-$130 a night and up to $170 a night during the more active seasons. Amenities offered at Timberline’s other sites include beds, heat and air conditioning, hammocks, string lights, fire pits, a charcoal grill and electricity.