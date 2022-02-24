Gainesville's Athens Street corridor could get these improvements

To conduct the study, city officials met with 12 focus groups and conducted interviews with community members starting last March to establish needs for the area. Jessica Tullar, housing and special projects manager for the city, and Leigh Elkins of the Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia, presented the plan to city council members.



“Somewhere along this corridor there should be a ‘this is our gateway’ (sign),” Elkins said.

One option for a Gainesville sign is near St. John Baptist Church. “It’s this sense of arrival, this sense of place that gives you more of an identity there,” she said.

The area is lacking in greenspace with only one public park, DeSota, which is a small park north of Athens Street. The corridor has seen recent Hall County investment with Butler Park finally coming to fruition after long delays in funding and changes in plans for a park near the south of Gainesville. The county broke ground on the park near the E.E. Butler Center last November with plans to complete it in the next 12 months.

Elkins presented a couple of options for community centers, focusing on rundown buildings, one at 854 Athens St. and an old SA Recycling building across the street. The former, dubbed the Athens Street Depot in the plan, could present a public-private partnership opportunity, Elkins said, because of its appealing layout for a brewery or other eatery seeking ample outdoor activity space with connectivity to the greenway.

“There could be concerts, there could be reunions, there could be all sorts of possibilities,” Elkins said.

Other special projects for the area could include a Black history walk, annexing the Beulah Rucker Museum into the city of Gainesville and working to bring a grocery store to the area, which is classified as a “food desert” by the United States Department of Agriculture.

“I see that as a student-led project,” Elkins said of the Black history walk idea. “I see that as something that students could do to capture both the oral history of current residents … and help pick out those places where a QR code could be posted — where you could scan it and see what was there historically.”

The Athens Street/U.S. Highway 129 plan does not yet outline implementation steps or potential sources of funding. A finalized presentation will be given soon to community members as well, Elkins said.

Athens Street has great potential for sidewalks, because there is 50-80 feet of right of way throughout. Certain areas could add bike lanes, and the plan would likely include better landscaping buffers between roadways and pedestrian walkways. Sidewalks and trails could add valuable east-west connections across the city.

“Hearing from the community out there, how they so desperately want to be able to safely walk to the midtown greenway and the midland park amenities and actually be able to utilize that as citizens … we need to go after this again,” Tullar said.

One of the plan’s main goals is to beautify the area, Elkins said. For example, near Cargill’s facility, the city could use the fencing or its large tanks for public art murals, she said.

“It could be artwork done by students; it could be artwork done by local artists,” Elkins said.

Traffic is also an issue and the corridor comes with some odd intersections, particularly where MLK Jr. Blvd meets Athens Street and U.S. Highway 129 in a triangular intersection. The plan recommends doing a traffic and engineering study of the intersection.

City council members were receptive to the plan, including Barbara Brooks, who lives in the area.

“I am so grateful that y’all accepted the idea of including Athens Street, because it is a gateway, and at one time it was the gateway,” Brooks said. “There’s an opportunity for Gainesville to do something about this long, old, dilapidated area of Gainesville. … It’s really, really, really past time that we take a look at this area.”

Mayor Sam Couvillon stressed that the plan represented a roadmap that would involve both the city and private investors. “I’m certainly hopeful that we can make some progress on this,” he said.