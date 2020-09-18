Gainesville administration building renovations, visitors center almost complete

The $2.1 million in renovations on the first floor of Gainesville’s administration building on Roosevelt Square are almost complete, and the new space will feature a visitor center, as well as upgrades for the city’s information technology department.

The building at 300 Henry Ward Way already has new signage reflecting the city’s new logo and blue color scheme.

The first floor of the building will house the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau, in addition to the tourism and communications departments that currently work in the historic City Hall building next door. Main Street Gainesville, the city’s downtown program, will also move over.

City spokeswoman Christina Santee said the new use for the historic City Hall space has not been decided yet.