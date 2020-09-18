Gainesville administration building renovations, visitors center almost complete

The $2.1 million in renovations on the first floor of Gainesville’s administration building on Roosevelt Square are almost complete, and the new space will feature a visitor center, as well as upgrades for the city’s information technology department.
The building at 300 Henry Ward Way already has new signage reflecting the city’s new logo and blue color scheme.
The first floor of the building will house the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau, in addition to the tourism and communications departments that currently work in the historic City Hall building next door. Main Street Gainesville, the city’s downtown program, will also move over.
City spokeswoman Christina Santee said the new use for the historic City Hall space has not been decided yet.
The visitor center will provide information about attractions and accommodations in the area. The renovated space will also include public restrooms that will be open during future downtown events.
Robyn Lynch, the city’s tourism director, said the new visitor center will have the same staffing levels as the current space next door.
The larger, renovated space will make it easier for staff to meet to coordinate events or help visitors organize conventions and learn more about Gainesville, Lynch said.
“We’re really excited to welcome the community to the new space,” she said. “It will be the face of the city when you come into the administration building, so we look forward to people stopping by.”
Gainesville’s information technology department will also be getting some upgrades in its data center, including a new HVAC system and power supply, Santee said. The old TV18 studio has been converted into a training space for various departments, she said.
TV18, the local government access channel, went off the air at the end of 2018 as Gainesville and Hall County shifted to focus on digital and social media content.
Santee said an opening date for the renovated space has not been set yet, as the city is waiting on delivery for some furniture and other needed supplies.