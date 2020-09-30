Planning staff say 100-home subdivision in South Hall would be too dense

A 100-home subdivision proposed off Swansey Road in South Hall, less than a mile from the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch, isn’t passing muster with Hall County planning staff.
Officials are recommending denial of the project, as its proposed density of 2.6 houses per acre is more than the limit of two houses per acre if connected to public sewer, the staff report says.
A sewer line connection to the property is not expected until the fall of 2022, according to Hall officials.
Aspen Holdings Atlanta LLC is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Oct. 5, to seek a rezoning on nearly 40 acres at 5991 Swansey Road from agricultural-residential to planned residential development to allow the subdivision.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed 100-home subdivision off Swansey Road in South Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road
Houses will be priced in the $325,000 to mid-$400,000 range, according to county staff report on the project.
The development would feature sidewalks and an amenity area with an “open-air structure with storage area, bathrooms, outdoor seating, fire pit or fireplace and electricity wired for television viewing or other uses.”
Also, 12 acres would be reserved for walking trails and maintaining established trees, the report says.
A deceleration lane from the six-lane Friendship Road/Ga. 347 “will support the additional traffic for the subdivision,” according to the report.
Swansey Road is a mostly unpaved road with a mix of houses and large, vacant wooded lots, like the one being eyed for the subdivision. At either end, it connects to busy roads – Friendship Road and Blackjack Road. Blackjack leads to Sterling on the Lake, a 1,000-acre subdivision permitted up to 2,000 homes.
Michael Cooper, listed on the report as a contact for the project, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The planning commission can only recommend approval or denial of projects. The body’s recommendation would be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing on Oct. 22.