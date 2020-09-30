Planning staff say 100-home subdivision in South Hall would be too dense

A 100-home subdivision proposed off Swansey Road in South Hall, less than a mile from the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch, isn’t passing muster with Hall County planning staff.

Officials are recommending denial of the project, as its proposed density of 2.6 houses per acre is more than the limit of two houses per acre if connected to public sewer, the staff report says.

A sewer line connection to the property is not expected until the fall of 2022, according to Hall officials.

Aspen Holdings Atlanta LLC is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Oct. 5, to seek a rezoning on nearly 40 acres at 5991 Swansey Road from agricultural-residential to planned residential development to allow the subdivision.