Flowery Branch reports COVID-19 outbreak among city staff

Flowery Branch City Hall is closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among city staff, according to the Flowery Branch website.



City Manager Bill Andrew said the five employees who have tested positive all work for the police department.

All city employees have been tested for the virus, even if they work in a different building, Andrew said.

“The staff on the second floor, we’ve come in contact with various police officers who have tested positive, so we felt it would be best to close and get everyone tested,” Andrew said. “... No one is going in until we get our tests back, so we’re basically just trying to stop the spread right now.”

City officials learned of the cases in the police department throughout last week. Andrew said the police department’s shifts have been covered internally, with some employees working extra hours. If needed, the city could get assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, but the department has not needed to do so yet, Andrew said.

Staff is working remotely, and phone numbers for each department are listed on the city website. Employees will also be available via email.

Andrew said a reopening date for City Hall has not been decided.