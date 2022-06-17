Electric vehicles now have a place to charge in downtown Gainesville





“The demand is here,” said Colson Rivers, an account manager at Indigo Energy, “We’ve had people send us pictures showing these spots are taken.”

Demand is about 60% higher than they expected since installing the station on June 7, Rivers said.

The charging station has two plugs and charges a rate of $3 per hour, or $2.75 per hour if users have the Blink app. Newer electric car models can have a full-charge driving range of more than 300 miles.

Electric vehicle drivers should note the amount of time they take, because the station comes with an idle fee. Once fully charged, Blink app users will get a notification that they must unplug their car within 15 minutes, or else they will be charged $1 per minute that they remain plugged in after the grace period, said Fran Rosales, an account executive at Indigo.

Rivers has an electric vehicle, and he gets about 40 miles per hour of charge, he said.