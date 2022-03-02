To avoid 'noticeable smell', Flowery Branch looking to spend $869,900 on these utility improvements

Flowery Branch is looking to spend $869,900 on improvements to its sewer plant to tide over operations until the plant expansion is completed in 2025.

“With the growth in population, there has also been growth in the amount of wastewater being treated,” states a city document about the improvements. “The current plant is reaching capacity and a plant expansion is being designed.”

One major issue is having sufficient blowers to take chemicals out of wastewater as a part of the treatment process.

“As the temperatures rise in the next few months, the density of the air will cause more of an issue, which will cause a noticeable smell if the wastewater is not aerated with these blowers,” according to the city.