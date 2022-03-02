To avoid 'noticeable smell', Flowery Branch looking to spend $869,900 on these utility improvements

Flowery Branch is looking to spend $869,900 on improvements to its sewer plant to tide over operations until the plant expansion is completed in 2025.
“With the growth in population, there has also been growth in the amount of wastewater being treated,” states a city document about the improvements. “The current plant is reaching capacity and a plant expansion is being designed.”
One major issue is having sufficient blowers to take chemicals out of wastewater as a part of the treatment process.
“As the temperatures rise in the next few months, the density of the air will cause more of an issue, which will cause a noticeable smell if the wastewater is not aerated with these blowers,” according to the city.
Too much ammonia also could result in state Environmental Protection Division violations.
The interim work, which would be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is set to go for a vote before Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday, March 3.
If approved, the efforts, which would also include new piping, could be finished by the end of the year, City Manager Tonya Parrish said.
The $20 million sewer plant expansion is part of a larger effort to improve water and sewer operations in the city. The overall project is aimed at helping the city of about 10,000 keep up with growth, as hundreds of homes are being built or are approved across town.
The new plant would expand the city’s sewer capacity to 2.2 million gallons per day. The current plant is permitted to treat 1 million gallons per day.
Also on Thursday’s agenda is a vote on engineering services related to the expansion of the city's drinking water well system.