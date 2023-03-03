$6,000 school voucher bill proposed again in Georgia Senate

A state Senate committee approved a Republican-sponsored bill Wednesday that would give some parents $6,000 a year to send their child to a private school.



Senate Bill 233 is the latest attempt by lawmakers to establish Georgia’s first general voucher program. A similar bill failed last year. A voucher for special education students is already on the books.

Supporters say the bill would bolster school choice, but opponents say it would siphon money away from public schools that are already underfunded.

“We know that vouchers lower the overall dollar amount that goes to maintain and improve public schools where the vast majority of families send their kids,” said Stephen Owens, education director for the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. “This is a particularly dangerous time to open up a school voucher when our schools are struggling to support kids coming out of the pandemic, dealing with inflationary pressures.”

The GBPI estimates that public schools are underfunded by about $750 million.

“We just can't afford a program like this while Georgia doesn't have any funding for students living in poverty,” Owens said. “Georgia is one of only six states that doesn't have that specific funding.”

Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Gainesville, supports the bill because it gives money to parents who might not otherwise have the option of sending their child to a private school.

“This legislation gives parents who wish to educate their children outside of the public school system much-needed financial breathing room to ensure that their children can continue to receive a quality education,” Echols said over text.

Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, did not respond to requests for comment.

SB 233 is less stringent than a bill proposed in the House last year. It doesn’t specify any income requirements or enrollment limits. Last year’s bill, HB 60, disqualified families if they earned over $111,000 a year, and it capped total enrollment at 40,000 students after a decade, which would have translated to an estimated loss of about $250,000 million in state funding for public schools, or about $2 million for Gainesville City Schools and nearly $6.5 million Hall County Schools.

“No fiscal analysis has been conducted on SB 233, and there is no cap to the number of students who may participate,” said Jeremy Williams, superintendent of Gainesville City Schools. He added that private schools lack protections for students and are not held to the same academic standards as public schools.

“I always ask, where is the data that shows at-risk kids participate and have better outcomes?” said Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield. “I haven’t seen that information.”

Under SB 233, private schools would be required to administer at least three standardized tests in math and language arts each year and report the scores and demographic data to the state.

SB 233 would establish a committee of eight parents with children in private schools to review expenses and determine whether they are legitimate. Critics say that creates a conflict of interest and opens the way for fraud.

“I read the bill and believe the fraud and funding concerns are addressed in it,” Echols said.