UNG is preparing for $5 million loss in state funding. Here’s what that could mean

UNG’s total budget for fiscal year 2022 is about $275 million, and academic affairs accounts for about two-thirds. The budget cuts would affect next year’s budget, beginning July 2023.



UNG has 719 faculty members, and university spokeswoman Slyvia Carson said they are considering cutting 20-25 positions, though that includes leaving vacancies unfilled. UNG has about 150 vacancies across its five campuses.

“Our priority is to absolutely minimize reduction in employees, both faculty and staff,” said Mac McConnell, UNG’s chief financial officer. “Our hope is that we will achieve this $5 million dollar reduction through maybe not filling vacancies and limiting the amount of new positions we add, efficiencies that we can gain.”

One of those “efficiencies” is a 50% reduction of the travel budget, according to the minutes from a June 16 meeting with the Provost Gille and other administration higher-ups. That also means declining to renew some of the university’s software contracts, which is a “pretty major expense,” Gille told The Times.

McConnell and Gille stressed, however, that the $5 million in cuts — about $3.6 million for academic affairs — are preliminary estimates based on current enrollment. If enrollment happens to go up between now and the beginning of the next budget cycle in July 2023, the decline in state funding will be less drastic.