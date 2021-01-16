UNG gets first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; appointments fill up in 15 minutes

Within 15 minutes of an email going out to University of North Georgia students, faculty and staff, all of the appointments for the school’s first 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were filled.
UNG Vice President of University Relations Kate Maine said the doses arrived this week.
According to the Department of Public Health’s data on vaccine orders, UNG requested 5,000 doses but received only 100 Moderna doses. Maine said the university has nearly 20,000 students across its five campuses.
“We hope and expect that we’ll get more allotment in the near future,” Maine said.
Two vaccination clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Student Center Robinson Ballroom at the Gainesville campus and Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Dahlonega convocation center. Due to the short supply of the vaccine, the university said it can only provide the vaccine to current UNG students, faculty and staff.
Maine said they planned to have 10 appointments per 30-minute slot. As the availability of the vaccine grows, she said there has been discussion of expanding the times and days for appointments.
People receiving the vaccine next week will also be scheduled for their second dose, Maine said.
According to the Department of Public Health, the state is currently in the 1A+ phase of the vaccine rollout with only certain groups eligible for the vaccine.
For the university, that means it is eligible for those 65 and older as well as their caregivers. According to an email from UNG, first responders and health care workers are also in this phase, which includes: the Student Health Services personnel; faculty, staff and students in the College of Health Sciences and Professions working or enrolled in the nursing, physical therapy or counseling programs; Corps of Cadets medics; Student Counseling Center staff and UNG Athletics medical staff and trainers.
“We have nursing students, for example, and counseling students who are currently working in clinical situations, so they met the eligibility requirements,” Maine said.
Brenau University is still waiting to hear back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the number of doses it will receive, Sarah Davis, the university’s nurse practitioner, told The Times on Friday.
Davis said she doesn’t yet have a timeline for the shipment.
“We placed our first order, and we are waiting for confirmation on how many doses they’ll be sending,” she said. “We’re hoping next week to have a better estimate from the CDC of when we’ll get the shipment.”
As soon as Brenau receives its first COVID-19 vaccines, Davis said the university will begin administering them to faculty, staff and students in the phase 1A category. She said this includes campus security, those 65 and older and staff and students who enter a hospital or office setting where they meet with patients face-to-face.
Lanier Technical College has already administered COVID-19 vaccines among its police department staff, Tim McDonald, the college’s interim president, said.
He said the college will continue working with the Georgia Department of Public Health for its next phases, which have yet to be specified.
“At this time, we are still gathering information to determine the feasibility of on-campus vaccinations,” McDonald said.
Reporter Kelsey Podo contributed to this article.