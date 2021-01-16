UNG gets first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; appointments fill up in 15 minutes

“We hope and expect that we’ll get more allotment in the near future,” Maine said.



Two vaccination clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Student Center Robinson Ballroom at the Gainesville campus and Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Dahlonega convocation center. Due to the short supply of the vaccine, the university said it can only provide the vaccine to current UNG students, faculty and staff.

Maine said they planned to have 10 appointments per 30-minute slot. As the availability of the vaccine grows, she said there has been discussion of expanding the times and days for appointments.

People receiving the vaccine next week will also be scheduled for their second dose, Maine said.

According to the Department of Public Health, the state is currently in the 1A+ phase of the vaccine rollout with only certain groups eligible for the vaccine.

For the university, that means it is eligible for those 65 and older as well as their caregivers. According to an email from UNG, first responders and health care workers are also in this phase, which includes: the Student Health Services personnel; faculty, staff and students in the College of Health Sciences and Professions working or enrolled in the nursing, physical therapy or counseling programs; Corps of Cadets medics; Student Counseling Center staff and UNG Athletics medical staff and trainers.

“We have nursing students, for example, and counseling students who are currently working in clinical situations, so they met the eligibility requirements,” Maine said.

Brenau University is still waiting to hear back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the number of doses it will receive, Sarah Davis, the university’s nurse practitioner, told The Times on Friday.