Schofield: We're not 'the book police' - School board expects possible book ban requests at upcoming meeting





“This school district will continue to be extremely deliberate about which materials to ‘ban’ while still respecting every parents’ individual right to choose for their children.”

School officials said the message was prompted by rumblings on Facebook, but they are not sure who might show up, or how many people might attend.

Craig Herrington Craig Herrington, chair of the school board, said he believes parents are upset about literature at the high school level, but he declined to comment further.

“Normally, when these issues crop up we get emails pretty quickly and pretty abundantly, but that's not been the case this time,” said school board member Mark Pettitt. “So, I don't think we know what to expect, but we've seen on YouTube what happens in other communities.”

Mark Pettitt In late January, Forsyth County Schools removed eight books for containing “sexually explicitly content,” and on Feb. 15 parents packed the school board meeting, read from books and advocated a more thorough removal process.

A Georgia bill that would make it easier to remove books considered “harmful to minors” awaits Gov. Brian Kemp’s final approval.

Schofield said in his email that they will give each person three minutes to read their chosen passages, even if they “contain profanity or lewd remarks.” But children under 12 will be forced to leave the room, and the livestream will be shut off.

Additionally, Schofield said they will

1. Create a process to provide additional staff development to our media specialists regarding the purchasing of appropriate material;

2. Design a regular process to discard materials that are no longer being utilized;

3. Make video vignettes for all instructors regarding the selection of appropriate materials;

4. Direct our staff to continue to explore exemplary practices utilized in other districts across the state and nation that effectively consider the points of view of all community members;

5. Emphasize the school-based practice already in place in our district for any parent or guardian to challenge materials.

But Hall County Schools will not become “the book police,” he said in an interview with The Times.

“There is a standard of decency which we would like to certainly uphold, particularly for anything that is required of a student,” he said. “But at the end of the day, with 300,000-plus pieces of media in our district, for someone to suggest that it's time to start becoming the book police, that just feels like a mighty dangerous precedent to me.”

Doing so would also betray the country’s constitutional principles, he suggested.

“I think the history of banning materials in a country that prides itself on a constitution that has a First Amendment ... has not worked out well in the past.”

He mentioned “a book called the Bible.” He noted that it contains rape and sodomy and incest, but it is nevertheless “a great piece of literature.”

“The Bible has some pretty powerful points to make, but it is graphic,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we continue to believe parents ought to have the opportunity to decide what they want their children exposed to when it comes to those topics, and I hold that as sacred,” he said. “But I don't think you ought to be able to come up and say, ‘Well, I don't want any other kids doing it either.’”



