Hall school board honors East Hall students who saved crossing guard's life

Caleb Frazier, who performed CPR and resuscitated Harris, said he has since transferred to a school in Habersham, but he is honored to be recognized for his efforts.



“All the administration, teachers, the school resource officers, they still treated me just like they would any other Viking who went to that school, and it was cool to see Will Schofield and all of them come together and congratulate especially teenagers for something they did for the community,” Frazier said in an interview afterward.

“We are so proud of you,” Superintendent Schofield said to the students. “Thank you so much for just exemplifying what we mean when we talk about being the most caring place on earth.”

He added: “If you're listening to talk radio or reading too much media that’s saying this generation isn't ready to take over and lead, turn that crap off.”

Harris has returned from the hospital and is recovering. Georgia State Patrol was investigating the incident but did not return a request for comment Monday about whether charges have been filed against the driver who struck Harris.