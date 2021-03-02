How Hall County Schools is using $2 million grant for mental wellness

The district staff have already received “awareness training” which highlights "typical" adolescent development, common adolescent mental health disorders, trauma, suicide and ends with resiliency, Tamara Etterling, Hall County director of student services said. Resiliency is defined by psychologists as the ability to recover or adjust easily to change. Healthy habits such as adequate sleep, exercise and eating well build resilience, according to Psychology Today.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/resilience

The next training being rolled out is skills training, focused on how to foster a culture of resiliency and skills for resiliency.

“We plan to increase awareness and resilience in both staff and students. We will be investing in the adults that are serving our students,” Etterling said.

Etterling said mental health and suicide prevention training has already begun. One of the trainings, Sources of Strength, which is a student-led suicide prevention program,has started in secondary schools.

“The goal of Sources of Strength is to connect students with a trusted adult and to run monthly campaigns that help us identify where we get our strength from during difficult times,” Etterling said. “Sources of Strength will require adult training to then bring students on board to lead and support each other.”