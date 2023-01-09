Gainesville City Schools announces school choice enrollment dates for 2023-24 academic year

Gainesville City Schools is offering choice enrollment from Jan. 17-27 for the 2023-24 school year, allowing students pre-kindergarten through 11th grade to attend a school outside their attendance zone, enrollment limits permitting, the school system announced in a press release Monday.

To find your attendance zone, visit the school district’s attendance map. For more information on how to transfer to the school of your choice or register your incoming student, visit the school system’s Student Registration and Enrollment webpage.

If a school you want to attend falls outside your attendance zone, transportation will not be provided.

Choice Enrollment forms will come home with currently enrolled Pre-K-7 students on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022, which will include information about your child’s assigned attendance zone. Parents should complete and return choice enrollment forms to the schools by Friday, January 27, 2022. Students who are currently enrolled in Pre-K and fifth grade programs should attach two updated proofs of residency to the school choice form. To register parents must visit the school board office located at 508 Oak St. in Gainesville to complete the registration form in person.

The school system will hold a Pre-K lottery drawing for city residents. Parents can sign up from Jan. 30 - Feb. 10. The drawing will take place on Feb. 15. Pre-K is not offered to students who live outside the district.

New enrolling city residents grades 1-11 must register online between Jan. 17-27 to participate in choice enrollment.

Students who live outside the school district can apply to attend one of its schools, but they have to pay tuition and meet certain criteria related to attendance, grades and behavior.

For assistance with online registration, contact the Registration Center at 770 536-5275 ext. 5138, or email Registration Enrollment Specialist Brenda Robles at brenda.robles@gcssk12.net.