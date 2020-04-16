'Continue learning, continue growing' - Marla Lear ready for new role as Myers Elementary principal

When Marla Lear first started working in the Hall County School District as a paraprofessional 15 years ago, she never believed she would one day rise to the level of principal. But that’s exactly where she ended up.



The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to approve Lear as the new principal of Myers Elementary School, effective June 1. She will be taking over for current principal Beth Hudgins, who is retiring following the 2020 school year.

It was an unexpected outcome for Lear, who said she has enjoyed every step of the decade-and-a-half long process.

“That’s the fun part of the journey,” she said. “As a lifelong learner, you get excited about what you’re learning about, the process, the application. Through that, you continue learning, continue growing. Every couple years I moved up with grade levels, but I never would have thought this when I first began.”

Lear began her career with Hall County Schools as a paraprofessional at Spout Springs Elementary in 2005. In 2008, she transitioned to teacher, spending eight years teaching at the World Language Academy’s elementary and middle school campuses. She was named assistant principal for CW Davis Middle School in 2016, before moving to her current position as an assistant principal at World Language Academy Elementary School in 2017.

Lear’s own children also attended Hall County Schools, and she said her extensive experience with the district will give her an advantage as a principal.

“By being in Hall County for 15 years and walking through that process as a parent, as a teacher, and then as an administrator, I have been modeled by the experience,” she said. “I participated in the process and the application of all of our foundational beliefs that we believe in Hall County. Being part of that for the last 15 years is what you carry with you.”

Lear has already begun the process of transitioning to her new role, which has been made difficult by social distancing measures preventing her from meeting with Myers Elementary faculty.

Sitting down in person with staff was out of the question, so she has turned to technology to get to know the new faculty she will be working with. She has also been in constant communication with Hudgins, picking up advice to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

Lear said that re-engaging students in person once schools reopen will be one of her main focuses moving into the 2020-2021 school year.

“What does that look like after having been at home for so long?” she said. “I think that’s what has kind of shifted all of us as educators during this time period, creating community for our students who have been at home.”

Returning a sense of normalcy to schools will be a difficult obstacle to overcome for all educators. But Lear believes she is the right person to get it done at Myers Elementary.

“I believe that together, we at Myers Elementary can do great things to help our students be successful,” she said. “I believe that together we can do this.”



