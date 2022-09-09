He did interior design work for Luke Combs. Now, he has a furniture and design storefront in downtown Gainesville

A Gainesville native and graduate of West Hall High School, Tankersley retired last December from a 20-year music career, the last half of which he spent in Nashville as a keyboard player for artists like Jerrod Niemann, William Michael Morgan, Chase Bryant, John Berry and Luke Combs.

Returning to Gainesville, Tankersley said, was like returning home, and he feels “like the market is now right for somebody like me to come in and do something like this.”

Tankersley is the son of Lynn Tankersley, who started Nest Feathers in Oakwood with an emphasis on interior design.

“She’s my hero,” Tankersley said of his mother. “Everything that I know, I learned from her.”

In fact, Tankersley’s first foray into interior design work was made alongside his mother about 13 years ago, when they helped an acquaintance redesign their home following a house fire.

From that point forward, interior design for Tankersley “was always the thing that was like, ‘When I get ready to settle down and not be on the road full-time anymore, this is what I’ll do.’”

Interior design became Tankersley’s side gig, and tour buses became his office space.

“We had WiFi on the bus and, literally, I would play and then I would get on the bus and work all day,” he said. “When I was kid playing music, I saw people that were in their 50s still doing this and I thought, ‘I don’t know that I still want to be getting on a bus at 50.’ Also, I had to figure out a way to make a living as a musician. I did other things to keep me afloat between gigs until I had a salary. If I didn’t work, I didn’t get paid. I think a lot of musicians never get that — that’s why some musicians aren’t successful, because they think, ‘All I do is play music, I can’t do anything else.’ Well, you have to.”