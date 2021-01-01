2 injured, 1 killed in New Year’s Eve party shooting at old New Holland community center

A man is believed to have opened fire, wounding two people and killing himself, during a New Year’s Eve party at the old New Holland community center, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies, with assistance of Gainesville Police Department officers, responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at 100 Spring St. in Gainesville, regarding a man shooting inside the building and reports that people were injured. The building includes office and event space.

When deputies searched the building, they located three people who had gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office reported that two people, Warner Brock and Jessie Brownlee, were in critical condition and then transported by an ambulance to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Brock owns the building, and the event space is set to go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners later this month after being recommended for approval as event space in December by the Hall County Planning Commission.

Brian Brownlee, identified as the alleged shooter, was found dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Brian Brownlee is the husband of Jessie Brownlee.

“Preliminary information indicates that the incident stemmed from a domestic argument,” the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.