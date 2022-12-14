Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They’re keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges

The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500.

The investigation ground to a halt recently when Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute.

His decision to drop the charges outraged Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, who said last week that they have “more than enough evidence … to prosecute these criminals for putting this poison in our society.”

It dealt a major setback to “Operation Long Time Coming,” a years-long, multi-agency investigation targeting a drug ring that, according to the Sheriff’s Office, trafficked more than 60 kilograms of crack cocaine annually and earned an estimated $1.4 million per year.

Couch said the operation averaged at least 20 drug deals an hour, seven days a week at a home on Black Drive in Gainesville.

He told The Times earlier this week that his investigators are working through the sizable case file and that he fully intends on pursuing new charges. He said he will discuss the case with the Darragh in the “very near future.”





Seized drugs, money, cars

In the course of the three-year investigation more than $33,000 was seized, along with guns, cars and jewelry from one defendant.

On Jan. 13, 2021, a judge ordered the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad to return $10,000 to Peyton Hood, who had been identified as one of three ringleaders in the drug trafficking operation.

Hood was one of the defendants whose charges were dropped nearly a year later in a Nov. 28 dismissal.

The MANS Unit, now known as the Special Investigations Unit, was also ordered to return other possessions to Hood, including a 2010 Ford F-150, a 1978 Chevrolet Malibu and jewelry.

The remaining $23,376, however, were “forfeited to the State of Georgia,” according to court documents, in addition to a 2015 Ford F-150, which had an estimated value of $30,500.

Most of that money, $21,039 and the truck were given to the MANS Unit, while the DA’s Office received 10% of the money, or $2,337.

Hood had 60 days to claim his possessions following the Jan. 13, 2021 court order. Darragh said Hood retrieved the $10,000, but he did not say whether Hood claimed the other possessions. Darragh added that the guns are being retained as evidence.

Darragh explained the forfeiture process and spoke generally about why seized money and items are sometimes kept by the state even if the charges for a defendant have been dropped.

“Speaking in general terms about the forfeiture process, a forfeiture action is a civil action completely separate and apart from any criminal action, even if somewhat related factually,” he said over text.

He emphasized that the forfeiture process usually involves a negotiation between a defendant and the DA’s Office, though he said he could not comment on the particulars of this case.

The law enforcement agency gets 90% of the forfeited funds, and the DA’s Office gets the remaining 10%, he said.

But if the money and other items forfeited to Hood on Jan. 13, 2021, why weren’t the charges for him and the other defendants dropped until Nov. 28, 2022?

“For many reasons cases in general have been delayed in recent years,” Darragh said over text. “For a number of reasons, I choose not to comment on the delays in this case in particular.”