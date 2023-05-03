Gainesville man who fled the scene after DUI crash that injured baby, 2 others gets 120 days in jail

A Gainesville man was sentenced to jail time and thousands of dollars in restitution in a 2021 hit-and-run drunk driving crash that injured a baby and two others, according to court documents.

Rigoberto Osorio-Colin, 28, entered a guilty plea to a slew of traffic offenses including hit and run and DUI. He was sentenced April 20 by Judge Andy Maddox to 36 months with the first 120 days in jail and the remainder on probation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Aug. 13, 2021 wreck on Queen City Parkway.