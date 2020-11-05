Gainesville man and friends were fighting before his death, authorities say

Authorities say a Gainesville man died after a fight with two friends at his home on Oct. 28.
The two other men are behind bars on charges related to the alleged fight while authorities continue investigating the man’s death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said John Aaron McMurray, 24, was in a fight with friends Zachery Duane Russell, 28, of Flowery Branch, and John Marlin King Jr., 30, of Winder, at McMurray’s home on Old Athens Road.
McMurray became unresponsive during the fight, Booth said. Gainesville Police officers performed CPR on McMurray until the fire department arrived, but McMurray died at the scene, authorities said.
King and Russell were arrested that day, and both men were charged with battery, Booth said.
King was additionally charged with aggravated assault, and Russell was charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault, authorities said.
Both men are still in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
McMurray’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy and toxicology report, but those results are pending.
His cause of death is unknown and still under investigation.