Domestic violence ‘most dreaded and dangerous calls’ for law enforcement

The calls over the police radio for domestic violence are some of the “most dreaded and dangerous calls that a responding officer can go to,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistant special agent in charge Brian Johnston.



“The number of people that this affects is not only the victim but everyone else involved,” Johnston said. “It’s just unimaginable the scope that it reaches on this.”

In Johnston’s work that is primarily in Northwest Georgia, about 25% of the GBI’s “responses to officer-involved shootings are the result of some type of domestic violence situation,” he said.

Johnston and others spoke Wednesday, Oct. 14, about firearms and domestic violence at a virtual town hall meeting, which was hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Janet Paulsen, a survivor of domestic violence, said she was trying to figure out an escape plan because she knew her husband was “going to make my life a living hell.”

“When I finally told him that I wanted a divorce, that’s when the threats started coming,” she said.

Paulsen was shot six times by her husband in Acworth in November 2015 before he turned the gun on himself, according to the Gateway Domestic Violence Center. Paulsen previously shared her story at the 2019 Domestic Violence Breakfast and Briefing.