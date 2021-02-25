100 pounds of marijuana, 11 guns, armor found in Braselton drug bust

Braselton Police working with federal marshals found 100 pounds of marijuana, 11 firearms and other drugs after a Tuesday, Feb. 23, search, according to authorities.
Police said there were federal warrants on drug trafficking and weapons charges for a man who was possibly living with a relative on Bell Lane in Braselton.
Braselton Police’s uniform patrol officers and criminal investigation division assisted the federal marshals with an arrest warrant around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“Upon entry to the residence it was determined that no one was inside, however there were drugs and other illegal items in plain view,” the police department said in a news release. “All officers exited and secured the residence while Braselton detectives obtained a search warrant to search the residence for drugs and other contraband.”
With a search warrant obtained, law enforcement swept through the home and found roughly 100 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, GHB and THC in its liquid form.
GHB, short for gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, is a sedative, and THC is the psychoactive part of marijuana.
Authorities also found a money counting machine, six handguns, five semi-automatic rifles, armor plates/bulletproof vest, packaging materials and other drug-related items.
Braselton Police did not answer an inquiry from The Times about the value of the drugs seized.
The man with the arrest warrant turned himself in to the federal marshals in Atlanta Wednesday, Feb. 24.