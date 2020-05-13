Locals trails are seeing a wave of visitors despite pandemic

The allure of nature has won over many Georgians who have been itching to stretch their quarantine-confined legs.



Despite the fear of COVID-19 exposure, crowds have flocked to trail systems in North Georgia, including those in Chicopee Woods Conservation Area in Hall County and Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County.

Lee Irminger, natural resource manager at Elachee Nature Science Center, said during the past two weeks, the nonprofit’s Chicopee Woods hiking and biking trails have seen a 104% visitation increase compared to the same time last year.

“During those two weeks we had at least 600 cars come through,” he said. “With three on average in a car, that’s at least 1,800 people. It’s definitely a sight to behold.”

Irminger has witnessed visitors of all ages. Because of the large size of the trails, he said people have been able to keep their distance from others.